IN PICTURES: Prince William visits Belfast

The Duke of Cambridge is in Belfast for a visit highlighting the work of a mental health charity and the emergency services.

He visited the Inspire charity and observed search and rescue training on the River Lagan.

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the crowd gathered in Belfast city centre

The Duke of Cambridge is pictured during his visit to Inspire, a charity and social enterprise which focuses on promoting wellbeing for all across the Island of Ireland. He is pictured meeting pupils from Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Duke of Cambridge during his visit to Inspire. He is pictured with Peter McBride, chief executive of the charity.

Prince William is pictured talking to a group discussing mental health in sport along with Andy Waterworth from the Irish Football Association. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Duke of Cambridge meeting pupils from Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock at the Inspire chatity. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Duke of Cambridge, pictured during his visit to Belfast.

The Duke of Cambridge is pictured meeting Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister during his visit to Inspire, a charity and social enterprise which focuses on promoting wellbeing. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Duke of Cambridge arrives in Belfast

Prince William pictured during his visit to Inspire