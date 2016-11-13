Search

In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday services take place around Northern Ireland

Secretary of State James Brokenshire attended Belfast City Hall's Remembrance Sunday event

Annual Remembrance Sunday services have been held around the Province.

In Belfast, large crowds attended the service at the Cenotaph in the grounds of City Hall.  Lord Mayor Brian Kingston and members of Belfast City Council hosted the service - which was attended  by Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Belfast. Serving and former members of the armed forces were also there to remember the fallen. The service included a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial. Meanwhile, in Enniskillen, First Minister Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Enda Kenny were among those who laid wreaths. Mr Kenny became the first Irish prime minister to attend a Remembrance Day service in Northern Ireland when he took part in commemorations at Enniskillen four years ago.  

Remembrance at Belfast City Hall

First Minister Arlene Foster pictured at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen where she laid a wreath along with An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Kris Hopkins, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office

The Enniskillen Remembrance Sunday event

Pupils from Gibson Primary School, Omagh, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.

Parading towards the Cenotaph in Omagh.

Royal British Legion standard bearers pictured during the service at the Londonderry War Memorial.

Wreath laying at the Ballygawley Road Act of Remembrance on Sunday morning.

Mayor Alderman Maura Hickey Causeway coast and Glens Borough Council with councillors William King and Mace Bearer Barry Moffat at Coleraine

