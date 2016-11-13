In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday services take place around Northern Ireland

Annual Remembrance Sunday services have been held around the Province.
In Belfast, large crowds attended the service at the Cenotaph in the grounds of City Hall. Lord Mayor Brian Kingston and members of Belfast City Council hosted the service - which was attended by Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Belfast. Serving and former members of the armed forces were also there to remember the fallen. The service included a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial. Meanwhile, in Enniskillen, First Minister Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Enda Kenny were among those who laid wreaths. Mr Kenny became the first Irish prime minister to attend a Remembrance Day service in Northern Ireland when he took part in commemorations at Enniskillen four years ago.
