IN PICTURES: The Royal British Legion Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance

The 2000 strong audience included His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester

They were treated to performances from home-grown stars of the big screen Jayne Wisener and Fra Fee, The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion and The Police Male Voice Choir.

The Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance

George Black, Chairman of The Royal British Legion in Northern Ireland said ‘The poppy is both a symbol of Remembrance and hope and the Festival represented that perfectly. The musical programme highlighted the hope for the future before the extremely moving Service of Remembrance provided an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices that so many have made in the Service of their country.

George, who was hosting his final Festival as Chairman of the Legion in Northern Ireland said: ‘Once again the Festival was a resounding success and I can confidently hand over the reigns to my predecessor knowing that the event goes from strength to strength each year. I’m looking forward to seeing what can be achieved next year as we look to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.’

This year The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal is once again encouraging people to rethink what Remembrance means. The poppy and the work of the Legion are often associated with the First and Second World Wars and elderly veterans, however the charity is calling on the public to reconsider what the poppy stands for and wear it in support of the Armed Forces community, past and present.