Increase in number of registered voters in Northern Ireland

Six thousand more people are registered to vote in next week’s General Election than in the last such election two years ago.

Details of the eligible electorate for this election show that there are 1,242,698 people able to cast their vote next Thursday.

The eligibility rules for who can vote in each election are slightly different.

However, comparing like with like by looking at the total electorate at the time of March’s Assembly election and the total electorate now shows that more than 15,000 people have registered to vote in the last three months.

March’s Assembly election saw turnout – the percentage of registered voters who actually come out to vote – rise significantly to almost 65%.

By contrast, the last General Election in 2015 saw a turnout in Northern Ireland of 58.4%.