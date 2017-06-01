'Increased security measures' at Ulster versus Barbarians game in Belfast

Ulster rugby has issued security advice ahead of the game against Barbarian F.C. in Belfast on Thursday.

The game is due to start at 7.30p.m. and Ulster rugby has advised spectators to allow time for what it describes as "increased security measures".

"Backpacks, suitcases, hand luggage & other large items will NOT be permitted into the stadium," said Ulster via social media.

"Handbags will be allowed but may be subject to search. All supporters are advised to leave extra time to get here due to increased security measures.

"We thank you in advance for you co-operation."