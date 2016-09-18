Injured officer released from hospital after Larne car ramming incident

An officer injured after a car rammed into three police vehicles in Larne on Saturday has been discharged from hospital.

However, a 28-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody following the incident on Killyglen Road.

The PSNI said a masked male also made off from the scene in the direction of the Ballycraigy estate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred while officers were carrying out a property search in the area, is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.