‘Intolerance’ of GARC members ‘unsurprising’ says MP Dodds

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds slammed the “intolerance” of the protestors from GARC after Saturday’s return parade.

“We have always supported the reasonable call by the three Orange Lodges to be allowed to process along the main arterial route and return home as part of their July 12 parade,” he said.

“Everyone will welcome that events yesterday passed off peacefully, but the intolerance displayed by members of GARC is unsurprising. It also remains to be seen whether the problems created by the Parades Commission and the intolerance of republicans of the unionist identity can be tackled in the long run.

“No one should have a veto over the right to peaceful assembly and we must build a society based on mutual acceptance and tolerance of cultural identity.”