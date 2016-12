Police are investigating after a man died suddenly at his home in Lurgan last night (Sunday).

It is understood the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI were called to his home in Albert Street around 8.30pm.

PSNI Sergeant Nicholas Woods said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Albert Street area of Craigavon on Sunday, 4 December.

“A post mortem is due to take place.

“There are no further details at this stage.”