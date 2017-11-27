Investigation launched after 50 school I-pads stolen

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a primary school on Sunday 26th November.

The burglary took place at a primary school on Main Street in Lisnaskea.

"Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “Police were alerted to suspicious activity at the school at around 10pm on Sunday evening.

"Officers attended and found that the property had been entered and ransacked, with approximately 50 I-pads taken.

"A full investigation is now underway and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information to contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 1356 26/11/17.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”