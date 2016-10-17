Investigation launched after man dies suddenly in Bushmills

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in north Antrim.

The man, understood to have been in his 40s and from Scotland, died after collapsing in the Woodvale Park area of Bushmills on Sunday. He is understood to have been working in the area.

A PSNI spokesman said a post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has expressed sympathy at the man’s death.

“News of the man’s death has sent shock waves throughout the community over the weekend,” he said.

“It is a very sad time for those who knew him and of course his family, who are now mourning his loss.

“I express my deepest sympathies to the man’s family. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”