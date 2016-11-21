Investigation launched after sudden death of man in Coagh

Police are investigating after the “sudden death” of a 36-year-old man in Coagh, Co Tyrone.

The man died at an address in the town today - November 21.

Detective Inspector William Tate said: “A post mortem will take place in due course to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at present.”

UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is yet another tragic death of a young person in Coagh.”

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council added: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

This is the second sudden death in the village in as many months.

Last month 21-year-old Amy Reid from Coolnafranky Park, Cookstown died during a house party in Coagh.