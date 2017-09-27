Investigation launched after woman dies in house fire

A woman in her 50s has died following a house fire, police have confirmed.

The blaze happened at a property in The Green area of Holywood earlier today.

Police received a report of a fire at a house shortly before 12.15pm. Emergency services attended but unfortunately the woman was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way.

A significant presence from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were at a property earlier this afternoon and police were also at the scene.

Images from social media showed at least three NIFRS appliances in the area, as well as a number of police vehicles.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “We received a call today (27 September 2017) at 12.12pm to attend a fire in a two-storey mid terrace house at The Green, Holywood..

“Three fire appliances, one from Holywood Fire Station and two from Knock Fire Station, attended the incident to deal with a fire.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”