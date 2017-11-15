IRA human rights violations petition

Former IRA prisoner Shane Paul O’Doherty has set up an online petition calling on Sinn Fein to “admit and condemn the IRA’s thousands of Human Rights’ violations”.

Londonderry man Mr O’Doherty, served almost 15 years in for an IRA letter bomb campaign in London in the 1970s, during which he renounced violence and embraced the Christian faith.

Mr O’Doherty said he was prompted to put up the petition by the 30th anniversary of the IRA Poppy Day Bomb in Enniskillen.

“The outlawed IRA murdered – and in many cases tortured and ‘disappeared’ – approximately 1,800 persons across Britain, Ireland, Europe and America – men, women and children – during its ‘armed struggle’ between 1969-2015, fully supported by its political twin, Sinn Féin,” he said.

“Following the cessation of most of its violence, the IRA and its ‘Army Council’ has emerged in the Sinn Féin political party which does not admit the IRA’s thousands of human rights violations, does not condemn its murderous armed struggle and continues to commemorate and glorify IRA activities of murder and bombing.”

Sinn Féin participates in democratic elections while failing to address the thousands of human rights’ violations of the IRA, he added.

Sign the petition at: www.gopetition.com/petitions/sinn-f%C3%A9in-should-admit-the-iras-armed-struggle-was-wrong-unnecessary-and-violated-human-rights.html