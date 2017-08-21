IRA victim: Reflection day idea tied my stomach in knots

A man who was orphaned by the IRA at 12 says his stomach “tied up in knots” when he heard former Methodist president Rev Harold Good propose a day of Troubles acknowledgment that would include victims and terrorists.

Rev Good told BBC’s Sunday Sequence: “We were silent when we should have spoken. There was injustice, there was discrimination, there was sectarianism from both sides. Where there was injustice, where there was sectarianism, we were silent.

Former Methodist President Rev Harold Good has proposed a day of acknowledgement across Northern Ireland

“Together across our community we might come together each of us and all of us, from all sectors including the churches and acknowledge our part in the hurt, the grief and the pain of the past 48 plus years.”

As a child sleeping in his bed, Sammy Heenan heard his father scream as he was being shot by the IRA in 1985 near Leitrim. His mother having died not long before, he was left an orphan at 12 years of age.

“The comments by Rev Harold Good on Sunday made my stomach tie up in knots when I heard them,” he said. “Once again victims have become pawns in a process to further the ecumenical ambition of individuals within church hierarchies. These people constantly fail to acknowledge the hurt and emotional rawness that still prevails in many lives and homes.”

He thinks the main churches have failed victims badly during the peace process of the past 20 years.

“They have shied away from the cold hard reality of the hurt that exists on the ground and need to stand up and speak for most victims.

“I am a good neighbour and a friend to everyone. What do I have to apologise to anyone for?”

The proposals risk “sanitising the depravity” of people who carried out murders during the Troubles, he added.