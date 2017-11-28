Ireland set to avoid snap election as deputy PM ‘to resign’

Ireland’s minority Government looks set to narrowly avoid a snap general election after a senior minister reportedly caved in to pressure and resigned over her handling of information about the treatment of a whistleblower.

According to a number of reports, Frances Fitzgerald, the deputy prime minister, is understood to have told a cabinet meeting that she would stand down over the affair which threatened to bring down the fragile deal which kept the Fine Gael government in power for the last 18 months.

T!naiste Frances Fitzgerald arriving at Government Buildings in Dublin ahead of a vote of no confidence against her later today

A no confidence motion in her was due to be launched in the Dail parliament on Tuesday night over her knowledge of an aggressive legal strategy against a respected Garda officer during a private inquiry in 2015.

The scandal had threatened the fragile agreement which sees opposition party Fianna Fail prop up Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s minority Government.

Not only that, but the fallout is casting a long shadow over December’s key Brexit summit, where the future of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland could be determined.

In the hours before the cabinet meeting, Mrs Fitzgerald faced renewed calls to resign or be sacked over a series of emails dating back to 2015.

They showed she was aware of the controversial legal strategy to target Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe at a private judge-led inquiry into his claims of wrongdoing in the force.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald attacked Mrs Fitzgerald over her approach to information about how Sgt McCabe was to be targeted at the private inquiry.

“What is at play here is an absolute and utter dereliction of duty,” she told RTE Radio.

“If she won’t go then the Taoiseach needs to measure up and demonstrate some level of leadership and judgment and he needs to relieve her of her duties.”

The release of emails on Monday night undermined efforts by the Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin to reach a compromise over the row.

Mrs Fitzgerald, who was justice minister in 2015, said last week that she only learned in 2016 of the approach being taken by lawyers for the then Garda commissioner.

The series of emails contradicts that.

The Taoiseach is to take to his feet in the Dail parliament in Dublin later when the affair is sure to dominate.