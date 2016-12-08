Ireland should get three extra MEPs to compensate NI post Brexit, argues SF

Ireland should have at least three extra MEPs after Brexit so Northern Ireland is properly represented, Sinn Fein has said.

A total of 73 UK MEPs will be reallocated to other states after Brexit. The party wants to achieve special status within the EU for Northern Ireland.

As part of the post-Brexit shake up in political representation, the party said: “We should make the case that there should be at least three more MEPs for Ireland when the Six County population is factored into consideration.

“We should also look for additional seats in the Committee of the Regions and the European Economic and Social Committee.”