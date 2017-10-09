Irish Che Guevara stamp ‘honours man who executed people for fun’

A new Irish stamp which features Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara has come under fire, with one critic accusing An Post of “honouring a mass murderer”.

The one euro stamp was issued on October 5 and bears a famous image of Guevara who has ancestral links to Ireland.

The first day cover includes a quote from his father Ernesto Guevara Lynch which reads: “In my son’s veins flowed the blood of the Irish rebels.”

Its issue prompted a Cuban-American radio host Ninoska Perez Castellon to call RTE’s Morning Ireland programme to ask the Irish postal service to explain its decision to “celebrate a man who slaughtered so many people”.

Historian and author Ruth Dudly Edwards appeared on Monday’s BBC NI Talkback programme where she was very critical of the new stamp.

She said: “[The stamp] appears to be honouring a violent revolutionary.

“This is not at all good for the Irish brand. They appear to be aligning themselves with someone who executed people for fun.”

She described Guevara as a “mass murderer”, “lunatic”, “fanatic” and “zealot”.

She added: “[Che Guevara] is not a nice man. This was a cold killer who was trying to export communism to as many countries as he could.”

Guevara helped Fidel Castro overthrow the US-backed regime in Cuba. He also fought to liberate Guatemala, Congo and Bolivia.

Also on Talkback was Phil Kelly, former chair of the NI Labour Party, who said it was correct to honour an “internationalist” with Irish links.

He said: “Guevara is probably the most inspiring figure of the 20th century. He fought against a US coup in Guatemala, fought to victory in the Cuban revolution, then took up arms in the Congo and died in Bolivia. That’s a living example of an internationalist. It’s right that those links are honoured.”

An Post say the stamp – based on the iconic image created by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick – is to “commemorate” the 50th anniversary of the death of Che Guevara, who they described as an “Argentinian Marxist revolutionary”.

The Irish Department of Communications said the stamp was approved by the government “as per normal procedures”.

Guevara’s youngest brother, Juan Martin Guevara Lynch, said his family had Basque and Irish roots. He is quoted as saying: “Our aunt always said we are the descendants of the Basque and Irish, meaning we have one steadfast idea of how things are and we are not for turning.”

Ruth Dudley Edwards dismissed Guevara’s Irish heritage saying: “The links go back centuries and are pretty bogus.”