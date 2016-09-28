Irish Guards remembered at Centenary Wood

Members of the Irish Guards rallied for a tree-planting ceremony at the Woodland Trust’s Brackfield Wood, in the beautiful Faughan Valley, just outside Londonderry.

Part of the Trust’s Centenary Woods project, Brackfield is one of just four flagship woods taking

shape across the UK to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

The Irish Guards, including men from the Regimental Association from both Northern Ireland and

the Republic of Ireland, were accompanied by their Irish Wolfhound mascot, named

Domhnall.

An oak was planted in memory of those Irish Guardsmen who served in the war, especially those

who died.

The Woodland Trust – with the help of local people and groups – has already planted 15,000 native

saplings here, as part of an ambitious 40,000 target. The trees will be a peaceful and flourishing

tribute to the people of Ireland who lost lives and loved ones.

Patrick Cregg is the Woodland Trust’s director and says: “We’re extremely grateful to the Irish

Guards for joining us today to make such a poignant and lasting contribution. And we hope that

others, local people and visitors, will be encouraged to explore this precious young woodland.

“Brackfield Wood, by the banks of the stunning River Faughan, will be a place for quiet

remembrance. The saplings are already springing to life and, before too long, will provide much-

needed homes for the valley’s precious wildlife, which includes the red squirrel. ”

The First World War Centenary Woods project is supported by the Trust’s lead partner Sainsburys.'

Take a closer look at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/faughan