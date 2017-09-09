IRISH LEAGUE: Another win in the bag for Coleraine

Ards 0 Coleraine 3

Coleraine maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-0 win over Ards at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

After a goalless first half the introduction of Jamie McGonigle spurred the Bannsiders on.

Josh Carson fired them in front as he slotted in after McGonigle's shot was only parried by Aaron Hogg on 56 minutes.

Within two minutes they had doubled their advantage when Darren McCauley lashed home a shot into the far corner.

Eoin Bradley should have made it three with 20 minutes to go, but he somehow fired straight at Hogg from close range.

It didn't prove costly though as the third arrived from the spot on 73 minutes after McGonigle was fouled in the box.

Up stepped McCauley to send Hogg the wrong way and grab a brace for the second week in a row.