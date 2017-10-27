Irish League Legends step up for Cameron

Irish league legends have thrown their weight behind a campaign to raise funds for a Northern Ireland youngster currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Cameron Truesdale (12) and his family are currently in Mexico for the treatment - which will cost a total of more than £300,000.

He’s currently finishing off his second treatment and his story has touched the hearts of people across the province with a number of fundraisers already held or being planned.

Shamrock Park in Portadown will play host to an Irish League Legends side who will take on a youthful Cure4Cam XI next Friday, November 3.

Cameron from Waringstown, near Lurgan, Co Armagh, was diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumour on January 27.

Unfortunately with no other treatment available Cameron has only had three weeks of radiotherapy since diagnoses and is now currently finishing off his second bout of treatment on a promising clinical trial in Mexico which could undoubtly save his life.

Unfortunately this trial is not funded by the NHS so the family is currently in the process of raising £300,000 to secure the necessary ten treatments.

The match was idea of David Watson who is a friend of Cameron’s father Hammy.

“Basically I had been trying to think of an event that could potentially raise a decent amount of money, luckily I happen to be good friends with local footballer Jonny Tuffey so I called him and said I was thinking of pulling together some sort of charity match what do you think?

“His response was simple ‘let’s do it’.”

The made contact with Ballymena Utd Manager David Jeffrey and set the ball rolling.

David continue: “I can’t thank Portadown Football Club enough for accommodating this match at such short notice, Mr Bill Emerson (Club Secretary) really has gone above and beyond in ensuring the match went ahead, in an ideal world I would have aimed to play the match at the end of the season but unfortunately Cameron doesn’t have the luxury of time and needs the money urgently to continue on the trial.”

The Irish League Legends who will be managed by David Jeffery will consist of a host of superstars of the local game including William “Winkie” Murphy, Tim Mouncey, Darren Fitzgerald and Stuart King to name but a few.

The match will Kick off at 7.45pm with admission £5 while children under 10 go free.