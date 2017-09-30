Irish only eighth most popular language on council’s translate service

Evidence shows there is “little demand” for the services of a dedicated Irish language officer on Belfast City Council, an Ulster Unionist councillor has claimed.

City Hall has decided to hire two new language officers, one for Irish and the other for Ulster Scots and minority languages.

But figures obtained by the News Letter show that no one has used the council’s Irish language voicemail services since it was set up.

And on the council website’s Google Translate service, Irish is the eighth most popular after languages such as Chinese, Spanish, German and Polish.

UUP Cllr Chris McGimpsey said it was “utterly ridiculous” that an officer focused solely to Irish would be appointed, while another officer would be responsible for all other languages.

He added: “This flies in the face of evidence, which indicates that there is not a strong enough demand for Irish language services to justify appointing a dedicated officer.

“Sinn Fein is not interested in the evidence and would rather use the issue as a political tool.

“The Alliance party has endorsed Sinn Fein’s position as they do with most things on the council. They have effectively become Sinn Fein-light.”

The decision is subject to ratification at the next monthly meeting of Belfast City Council.