Irish passport applications see huge spike in Northern Ireland after Brexit

Applications for Irish passports in Northern Ireland rose by more than a quarter in the aftermath of Brexit, it has emerged.

The Republic of Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan TD, said that following the UK referendum on EU membership in June, applications from the province saw an increase of 26.5% over 2015 figures to 67,972.

A total of 733,060 Irish passports were issued in 2016, a rise of nine per cent on the previous year.