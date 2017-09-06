Irish President Michael D Higgins accepts Royal invitation to Dumfries House

Irish president Michael D Higgins will visit Scotland to join the Prince of Wales in marking 10 years since he helped secure the future of an 18th century stately home.

The President and First Lady of Ireland, Sabina Higgins, will meet Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire on Wednesday.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arriving to meet the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

Celebrations are being held to mark a decade since the house was opened to the public after being bought over by the Prince's Trust.

The 2000-acre Dumfries House estate now receives 24,000 visitors a year, employs around 150 people and provides a series of amenities to the local community.

These include skills training, educational programmes, woodland walkways, a playground and an outdoor swimming pool.

During their visit, the guests will hear about the significance of building on the talents of young people from under-privileged backgrounds as part of the project.

The president and First Lady Higgins will have private meetings with their hosts and attend a live broadcast recital of classical music.

They will hear the world premiere of Twilight Falls on Temple View, written by Welsh composer Paul Mealor about Dumfries House.

The Prince made the invitation to the president in May, when the president hosted the royal couple for meetings at his official residence in Dublin.