Is this the best picnic spot in Northern Ireland?

Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge

The best picnic location in Northern Ireland has been revealed on National Picnic Week.

According to the survey the best spot is Co Antrim's Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

Best picnic locations in the UK

Close runners up were Downhill Demesne and Hezlett House, Co Londonderry.

Adam Cox Founder of National Picnic Week says: “It was a difficult choice to choose the winners and runners-up throughout the UK as we are always inundated with nominations.

"The winners were chosen due a to variables including their scenic locations, cultural significance and either popularity or reputation as being a ‘hidden gem’.

"National Picnic Week was created to inspire families, friends and couples to celebrate our outdoor locations by taking a picnic.

"The best days out are a combination of good people, good food and good weather. Luckily we’ve been having fantastic weather so far this National Picnic Week so if you haven’t already had a picnic this year, get out there while the weather is still good!”