‘It is church people, not buildings, that matter’

One of the Orange Order’s top religious figures has stressed that human beings – not bricks and mortar – are what churches are truly built from.

Robert Campbell, the Co Antrim deputy grand chaplain, used a speech in Rossnowlagh to recap on the life of Martin Luther – who kick-started the Reformation 500 years ago this year.

He said Luther’s work inspired the “education of the people”, but added: “Given that, I often wonder how is it that there is such a negative view of education and its benefits amongst nominally Protestant working-class children?”

He went on to talk about the essentials of Christianity, and quoted Nazi concentration camp survivor Corrie ten Boom, who once asked: “Is prayer your steering wheel or spare tyre?”

“In other words,” the chaplain went on, “do you use it for daily direction or when you are in trouble?”

He added: “If a church will spend a million pounds or euros on a hall but quibble over a few hundred on outreach there is something wrong.

“In 1969 Heathrow airport’s state-of-the-art Terminal 1 was opened with much pomp. This gleaming new building was last used in June 2015.

“It’s now sitting empty and waiting to be demolished. Buildings are important when they serve a useful purpose but they don’t last.

“Therefore, we need to give our time to what lasts. Buildings aren’t the church, people are the church, people Jesus has redeemed!”