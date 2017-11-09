Items found in east Belfast alert

A number of items were taken away from the scene of a security alert in east Belfast last night, the PSNI has said.

A section of Grand Parade, which runs alongside Orangefield playing fields, was closed for a time on Wednesday night.

Police and Army Technical Officers were in attendance at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of items have been removed for examination.

“Police would like to thank residents in the Grand Parade area of East Belfast for their patience and support during the operation this evening.”