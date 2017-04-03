Jailed for spitting in the face of a prison officer

A man who has previously used his own faeces to mark out the words ‘IRA’ and ‘RUC scum’ in a police cell has been back in court and jailed for three months for spitting in the face of a prison officer escorting him from Limavady Courthouse to a cell van.

Stephen Thomas Donaghy (45) of Columbia Park in Foreglen near Dungiven, appeared via video link from prison at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday and admitted an assault charge arising out of the incident following his appearance at Limavady Courthouse last October.

A prosecutor said after spitting in the face of the prison officer, Donaghy threatened to kill the guard but the officer did not take it seriously.

The court heard police subsequently attended an address on February 18 this year when Donaghy called officers “black Orange police scum” and “PSNI b--tards”. He was aggressive, lashing out and struggling and had to be handcuffed on a sofa. He was spitting at police and his saliva hit one officer on the side of the head. On the way to a police station, the prosecutor added, Donaghy spat blood and saliva in a cell van. The prosecutor said that once at the police station, Donaghy refused to come out of a cell to be interviewed.

Donaghy also pleaded guilty to charges including assaulting police, resisting police and criminal damage to a cell van. Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said his client has difficulty with alcohol and it was accepted they were “nasty offences”. The court heard Donaghy was currently serving a jail term but jailing him for three months, District Judge Peter King said the defendant had 43 previous convictions. The judge added: “These are unpleasant, nasty, completely unacceptable, offences”.

Last year a court heard, Donaghy was arrested in Dungiven last July and when taken to Strand Road PSNI Station in Londonderry he defecated in his cell and used his own faces to scrawl the words ‘IRA’ and ‘PSNI scum’ and that the defendant had also defecated in a cell at Limavady Courthouse.

Also at Limavady Court last year, the defendant had shouted “F--k your British laws”.