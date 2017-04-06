James Brokenshire slams 'barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Newtownards

The shooting of a 23-year-old man in a paramilitary-style attack has been described as "barbaric" by Secretary of State James Brokenshire.

A gunman shot the man in the elbows, knees and ankles in the latest of a series of so-called punishment attacks.

Police said the shooting happened in Dakota Avenue in the West Winds estate of Newtownards on Wednesday night.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he is in a stable condition in hospital.

"Shooting someone in the elbows, knees and ankles is barbaric. The criminals who did this do not represent anyone," said Mr Brokenshire.

He added: "No one in Northern Ireland wants this; people want to live in a peaceful society."

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong warned of a rise in paramilitary activity in the area.

"This includes unwelcome displays of paramilitary paraphernalia on Housing Executive and social housing property," she said.

"Police, political parties and community representatives must come together and work with all appropriate agencies to remove such intimidation from the community and ensure the atmosphere which fosters these sorts of attacks is removed," she said.

Concern has been consistently raised over the number of paramilitary-style shootings being carried out across Northern Ireland.