Jamie Bryson: SF don’t want equality, they want Carson’s statue smashed to pieces

Fears have been expressed that a proposal for a republican monument in the grounds of Belfast’s City Hall are part of larger plans to “tear down” Edward Carson’s statue at Stormont.

Unionist activist Jamie Bryson warned against granting concessions to Sinn Fein as their end goal was to “rid every aspect of Britishness from Northern Ireland”.

Jamie Bryson has claimed Sinn Feins cultural war on statues will end with an attempt to have Sir Edward Carsons statue smashed to pieces. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

His comments come as proposals are being considered by Belfast City Council for a statue to Winifred Carney who took part in the Easter Rising as well as a memorial to victims of the Belfast Blitz.

Both plans were put forward last year with considerable financial backing however it is understand the republican statue proposal has held up the bid to bring a Belfast Blitz memorial to city hall.

Talking to the News Letter Mr Bryson said: “Sinn Fein’s long term aim is to tear down Sir Edward Carson’s statue.

“With everything they do, there is an agenda. It all feeds in to their overarching strategy for Irish unity – supremacy for their political ideas.

Jamie Bryson has warned unionists of Sinn Fein's statue agenda. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“A stable and truly shared Northern Ireland would render their strategy redundant, so their cultural war is an important strand of their attempts to destabilise and undermine the legitimacy of the state.

“Part of this is firstly using their warped ‘equality’ agenda to force neutrality and then progress from an equilibrium to supremacy. Only a fool would believe Sinn Fein want to share Northern Ireland culturally, they can not even bear to utter the name of this country. They don’t want equality, they want supremacy.”

He added: “Just like Sinn Fein’s war on the Union flag culminated in the tearing down of the sovereign flag from our prime civic building, so too will this strand of their cultural war end with a republican attempt to have Sir Edward Carson’s statue smashed to pieces.

“Unionism should be aware that this is where this is going and therefore bolt the door long before the horse has a chance to bolt out.”

The proposals for a new statue and memorial at Belfast’s City Hall were subject to a debate on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show this morning.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Jeff Dudgeon appeared on the programme, expressing his frustration that the Belfast Blitz memorial proposal was “stuck in committee” because it was being considered alongside the republican statue.

Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey told the show the Irish Congress of Trade Unions had put forward plans and offered financial assistance to erect a statue to Winifred Carney – a feminist, trade union activist and socialist who was involved in the 1916 Easter Rising.

She said her party did not want statues removed, just additional statues to “rebalance” the narrative at City Hall.

While Ms Hargey said her party’s approach has been “very balanced and measured”, Sinn Fein colleague Jim McVeigh has been accused of revealing republicanism’s “true face” after his tweets addressing Queen Victoria as ‘the famine Queen’ and referring to Great Britain as ‘the Evil Empire’.

In one of a series of tweets Mr McVeigh suggested: “If we have Queen Victoria at Belfast City Hall, the Famine Queen, why can’t we have James Connolly?”

In relation to Mr McVeigh, Mr Bryson said: “He let the cat out of the bag on his social media when he revealed the strategy was to get rid of all bonfires.

“Yet we then have Councillor Hargey claiming that is not Sinn Fein policy.

“So is Mr McVeigh flying his own kite? I don’t think so, I think he portrays the true face of the republican movement.”

Mr Bryson continued: “The same applies in relation to his recent comments on these statues.

“Sinn Fein dress it up as wanting to simply recognise another narrative, in reality it is the first stage on an assault on every public symbol of Britishness or Unionism in Northern Ireland.”