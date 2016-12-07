Jeep rams gates of Larne firm in fuel theft

Police are appealing for information after a 4X4 jeep rammed the gates of a Larne business yard during a fuel theft.

The incident occurred at a Bank Road business park in Larne on November 28/11/16, when the jeep was used to gain entry to the premises.

The police have now issued a social media appeal for information on the incident.

A PSNI Larne post stated: “Were you in the area on 28/11/16 shortly after 00:10 hours?

“Have you seen anyone hanging about the area, or in particular a Jeep vehicle at unusual times of the day?

“If you have any information at all to assist police we would like to hear from you.

“Please contact using 101 and quoting reference 33 of 28/11/16 or Crimestoppers On 0800555111 if you want to remain anonymous.”