Jesse Jackson ‘inspires’ Oakgrove Integrated College audience

A fellow campaigner of American Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King shared his experiences in Londonderry yesterday (Wednesday).

Jesse Jackson visited Oakgrove Integrated College where pupils were told the school was welcoming “a man history already records as being a giant of the 20th and now the 21st century”.

Jesse Jackson addressing pupils during his visit to the school. INLS 25-704-CON

“As you come into our foyer, when you look up, you see the large dove and the words of Martin Luther King. Jesse Jackson was his friend and co-campaigner,” the school stated.

“You have frequently heard in this school the words of another great American, Eleanor Roosevelt. Her poster is near the canteen. She said that ‘human rights are made in the little places close to home, so small that they do not feature on any map of the world’.

“Oakgrove College is one of those ‘small places’ and yet today, we welcome into it a giant figure of world history.”

Students were told that Mr Jackson’s address “will inspire us to be the best that we can be in making our world a better place”.