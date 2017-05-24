Jim Allister: ‘Is decision not to deploy military in NI political?’

TUV leader Jim Allister has said it would be “outrageous” if political considerations were behind the UK Government’s decision to not deploy the military in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI has confirmed will be an increased police presence in the province after the terror threat level in the UK was raised to its highest level.

However, unlike in Great Britain, military personnel will not be deployed to protect key sites in NI, following Monday’s horrific terror attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people – including young children.

North Antrim MLA Mr Allister said: “Given that it was felt necessary to deploy the military in other parts of the UK I would like to understand the logic behind why this is not happening in Northern Ireland.

“The decision to deploy more police officers suggests that there is a belief that there is an increased threat to public safety in our province.

“It would be outrageous if political considerations and a desire not to offend Republicans compromised public safety.”

