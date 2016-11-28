Jim Allister’s key aide: I was followed into a lift by a bomber

Jim Allister’s key aide at Stormont told Saturday’s TUV conference that he does not enjoy working at Stormont because of the proximity in which he must work with former IRA terrorists.

Party press officer Sammy Morrison said: “On Monday of this week I had the misfortune to be followed into a lift by the Hyde Park bomber.

“I don’t particularly enjoy working in Stormont because meetings like that are something of an occupational hazard. But when I got out of the lift I couldn’t help but think what became of unionists that their stomach no longer churns as mine did when they are in close proximity to a killer?”

Mr Morrison said that the DUP could only work the Stormont system because they “airbrush” individual Sinn Fein members’ roles in atrocities from their minds.

Mr Morrison said that the party “owe it to ourselves and to future generations to say that we did something about this” and added: “TUV are still the people who dare to say the politically unsayable.”