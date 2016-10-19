Jim Carrey ‘disgusting and dishonest’ over lawsuit against ex’s family

The mother of Jim Carrey’s ex-girlfriend Cathriona White has labelled the actor’s decision to file a lawsuit against the family over allegations that he gave her sexually transmitted diseases as “disgusting and dishonest”.

Brigid Sweetman sued Carrey for the wrongful death of her daughter just over a year ago and repeated allegations made by her daughter’s husband, Mark Burton, that the actor gave Ms White three sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

File photo dated 10/10/15 of actor Jim Carrey carrying the coffin of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Ms Sweetman’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has challenged the claims and said: “Earlier today, Jim Carrey filed a baseless motion with the court as part of his continued attack on a grieving mother.

“His conduct is disgusting and dishonest. Who attacks a mother of a dead girl?”

The Bruce Almighty actor, 54, has reportedly claimed that he continued his relationship with Ms White after she had married Mr Burton “for her green card”.

He added that Ms White was prone to inventing stories in a “vindictive way” when upset and said she had become jealous over the amount of time he was spending with his daughter, who was in hospital.

Carrey provided pictures of the pair together and copies of two suicide notes apparently written by Ms White, in which she described herself as being “not for this world”.

Mr Avenatti said: “Carrey and his ‘fixer’ lawyers are trying to deceive the media and the public.

“They are making up facts they know to be untrue in an effort to save Carrey’s career, which was over when he lied about not having STDs.

“Why will they not release the 2013 STD test results that Carrey took under the false name Jose Lopez? They should release the results and let people decide for themselves who lacks credibility.

“Carrey is a fraud and when he is forced to testify under oath, the ugly truth will be laid bare. We are confident that the court will see through the nonsense Carrey is peddling.”

Ms White died in September last year after taking an overdose of pills.

Lawyers for Carrey have previously said the STD allegations, and accusations that he provided Ms White’s make-up artist with the prescription drugs involved in her suicide, are “bogus” and “categorically disputed”.