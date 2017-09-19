Jobs boost as garden centre set to expand

Local garden centre Coleman’s has unveiled plans for a £5 million investment to renovate and extend its facilities over the coming months.

The new project by the Templepatrick-based firm will see the creation of around 100 new jobs.

An artist's Impression of new garden centre.

Phase one renovations of the garden centre, which was established in 1965 and is currently situated on a 10 acre site, features an 18,000 square feet building consisting of a garden centre and restaurant.

This first stage of the project will officially open later in the year, following the demolition of the current retail shop.

The new restaurant and shop, the design and layout of which has been developed in conjunction with creative retail consultants, Appetite Me, will be a licensed 200-seat establishment which will be built by May Estates construction company.

Richard Fry, Managing Director, who has worked with Coleman’s Garden Centre for almost 30 years, said: “Phase One of our development is already well underway and we are excited to see our plans take shape.

“By adding an extensive variety of exclusive retailer and brands to the garden products and services we already have on offer, we hope to attract a wider audience from the local area and beyond, by way of our new 200 seat restaurant, to provide them with a unique eating experience of the highest standard right on their doorstep.

“In addition this new development will create around 100 new jobs in the area when we combine full and part time staff.”

The initial stages of the site’s renovation project will then be complimented by Phase Two of the development plans - the opening of an additional 32,000 square feet of garden centre retail.

Gary Hanna, Director of May Estates construction company who are leading the building of the development project, added: “It is a privilege to be able to work on the renovations of the prestigious Coleman’s Garden Centre, given that it has been such a reputable name in the Templepatrick, Antrim and Ballyclare area for well over 50 years now.”