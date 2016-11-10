Joey Barton’s contract at Rangers ‘terminated’

Rangers have finally pulled the plug on Joey Barton’s ill-fated stint at Ibrox, announcing that his contract has been terminated.

The controversial midfielder has not featured for the Ibrox side since being banished from the club following a furious bust-up with manager Mark Warburton in the wake of September’s humiliating 5-1 defeat to Celtic.

Rangers said in a statement: “Rangers and Joey Barton have agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect. Neither Rangers nor Joey Barton will comment further.”

More to follow.