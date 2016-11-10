Search

Joey Barton’s contract at Rangers ‘terminated’

File photo dated 09-08-2016 of Rangers' Joey Barton PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday November 10, 2016. Rangers have announced that they have agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Joey Barton with immediate effect. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

Rangers have finally pulled the plug on Joey Barton’s ill-fated stint at Ibrox, announcing that his contract has been terminated.

The controversial midfielder has not featured for the Ibrox side since being banished from the club following a furious bust-up with manager Mark Warburton in the wake of September’s humiliating 5-1 defeat to Celtic.

Rangers said in a statement: “Rangers and Joey Barton have agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect. Neither Rangers nor Joey Barton will comment further.”

