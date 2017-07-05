Joint Belfast-Londonderry city of culture bid

Belfast and Londonderry are to launch a joint bid for the European Capital of Culture award for 2023 later today.

Belfast’s Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister and Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Maolíosa McHugh will attend an event in Londonderry’s Guildhall to mark the launch of the bid today.

The joint-bid follows Belfast’s failed bid to land the title in 2008, when it lost out to Liverpool, and Londonderry’s holding of the UK City of Culture title in 2013.