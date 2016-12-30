Joint memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Relatives of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are hoping to organise a joint memorial service for the pair as tributes continued to pour in following their deaths.

Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds, 84, died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, just a day after the death of her daughter Carrie, 60.

The Star Wars actress died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Fisher’s brother Todd said funeral plans were being made and it was “likely” his mother and sister would share a joint memorial service.

He told the New York Daily News: “It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics. We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

He had earlier shared a drawing of his mother and sister, in which they are depicted embracing each other as their most famous movie characters.

The sketch, posted on Mr Fisher’s Twitter account, shows his sister Carrie dressed as Princess Leia from Star Wars and Reynolds as Kathy Selden from Singin’ In The Rain.

He wrote in the caption: “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”