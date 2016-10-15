Judge describes driver’s 109mph speed as ‘appalling’

The thought of someone ‘hurtling’ down the A1 where so many accidents had happened filled him with ‘absolute horror’, a judge said on Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

District Judge Liam McNally made the comment during the case of a Newry man detected travelling at 109mph in a 70mph zone on the A1 near Banbridge.

Ciaran Powell (31) of Liska Manor, admitted excess speed on June 26 this year.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for two months.

The court heard that because of the speed involved a fixed penalty ticket could not be issued.

A defending solicitor said Powell had received a call to deliver keys to a man leaving for England later that day but he should have said the keys were not going to get there on time and another arrangement should have been made.

The solicitor added that his licence was important to him as he drove around 60,000 miles a year.

Judge McNally said this was ‘an appalling speed on this road’. He added that normally a person with a clear record who pleaded guilty on his first appearance would not be disqualified.