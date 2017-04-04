Kate steps out on red carpet for West End revival of 42nd Street

The Duchess of Cambridge will add a royal touch to the red carpet at the opening night of the musical 42nd Street in London.

Kate is attending the West End revival of the Broadway hit at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in her role as Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The stage show - which stars Grammy award-winning singer Sheena Easton - is helping to raise money for the charity as funds are required for a vital new purpose-built hospice in Norfolk called The Nook.

During her appearance at the theatrical launch night, Kate will meet a selection of guests ahead of the performance.

Following the show, she will join the cast on stage for a group photograph.

Kate became the Royal Patron for the charity back in 2012 and has attended several official engagements over the years.

In 2014, she helped to launch the appeal for The Nook, which will help to provide more families the same facilities as those offered by EACH facilities across Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk.

Tony Award-winning musical 42nd Street debuted in New York in 1980 and has been recreated in theatres all over the world over the years.

The new production will be directed by the show's author and director Mark Bramble.