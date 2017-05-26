Katie Hopkins sacked by LBC

Controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins and LBC have agreed that she will leave the radio station "immediately", LBC has said.
They have parted company in the same week that she called for a "final solution" following the Manchester attack, which saw 22 people killed and dozens injured after a suicide bomber detonated a device as concert-goers left the Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Hopkins hosted a weekly show every Sunday on the station.
An LBC spokesman said: "LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately."