Kayakers lucky calls for help were heard, says RNLI

Two kayakers were rescued after their boat capsized off the Antrim coast on Saturday.

A volunteer lifeboat crew from Red Bay RNLI rescued the pair when they ended up in the water shouting for help as they held on to the side of the upturned vessel.

The rescue took place near Waterfoot. The RNLI said the alarm was raised at 3.33pm when a member of the public heard the two men shouting for help.

A Red Bay Lifeboat spokesperson said: “The two people were clinging to their upturned kayak and had been blown out to sea.

“The lifeboat crew were immediately launched by Belfast Coastguard after receiving the emergency call.

“The volunteer lifeboat crew were quickly on scene and recovered the two men into the lifeboat and took them safely to shore.”

Commenting on the callout Red Bay RNLI helm Paddy McLaughlin said: “We would advise everyone enjoying the water during the warm weather to take all necessary safety precautions including wearing a suitable flotation device and having a means of calling for help. These men were very lucky their calls were heard.”