Kellswater band 70th celebrations

Kellswater Flute Band are bringing their 70th anniversary celebrations to a close with a gala dinner and dance in the Ross Park Hotel on October 21.

The band was first formed in 1947 and to celebrate the 70th anniversary, a number of events have been held in recent months to celebrate the occasion.

Kellswater Flute Band, pictured on this their 70th anniversary year.

In April the Band travelled to Gran Canaria performing at two concerts in Las Palmas and last month joined with Coleraine and Cahard Flute Bands for three live shows at The Belfast Tattoo.

Chairman David Glass and the Band Committee are especially keen for ex-members to be present at the Ross Park event which will include a display of photographs and memorabilia, invited dignitaries and special performers will also be in attendance.

In October 1947 the formation of a Band was first discussed by Thomas McDonald and Thomas Irons returning home from a Ballylurgan Black Preceptory meeting, soon after, a large number of the local community gathered in the Orange Hall and Kellswater Band was formed. Jackie McKee has been a member since 1947 and still plays regularly with the Band.

In the early years Kellswater was a melody flute band, progressing to part music and then purchasing concert flutes.

Kellswater Flute Band pictured in the 1960s.

After winning their first competition in Portadown in 1952, Kellswater went on to become Irish, Scottish and World Champions, they have travelled extensively having performed in Gibraltar and Crete, and taken part in the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

The band have recorded three cds, featured on Radio Ulster’s Strike up the Band and appeared on the BBC Ulster Scots programmes Santer, Music at Brownlow House and also on Greek television.

Kellswater’s annual engagements include parading with church youth organisations, the British Legion and Loyal Orders as well as performances at various concerts throughout Northern Ireland.

More information regarding Kellswater Band can be found on their website at www.kellswaterfluteband.com or follow them on facebook or Instagram.

A trip back to the 1970s with this picture of Kellswater Flute Band.

Tickets for the 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Dance in the Ross Park can be purchased from Band members, Irons Bakery or by contacting the Chairman on 07902397657.

Another oldie from the Kellswater Flute Band archive, this time taken in the 1950s.

Kellswater Flute Band pictured in the 1980s.

Kellswater Flute Band who were Grade 1 FBA Champions and Grade 1 Percussion Champions in 2009.