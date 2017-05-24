'Key locations' including Buckingham Palace to be guarded by armed troops

Armed troops will be deployed to guard "key locations" such as Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies, Scotland Yard said.

Soldiers will replace armed police at many sites under Operation Temperer, which is being enacted after security experts warned the Government that another terrorist attack could be imminent.

Police outside Downing Street in London, after Scotland Yard announced armed troops will be deployed to guard "key locations".

The decision taken at a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee will mean soldiers will play a key role in protecting civilians and free up armed police officers to help fight the terror threat.

Scotland Yard said the military will be working under Scotland Yard's command structure to provide "static armed guarding at key locations" which "will include Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, embassies and the Palace of Westminster. This will free up armed officers to carry out patrols".

Commander Jane Connors, leading the London policing operation, said: "We will do all we can to protect the capital that we serve at this unsettling time. All our work is designed to make our city as hostile an environment as possible for terrorists to plan and operate."