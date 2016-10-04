Krispy Kreme could be about to open their first store in Northern Ireland

Speculation is rife that Krispy Kreme could be set to open their first store in Northern Ireland in 2017.

It comes after FlyBe operated flights added the original glazed doughnuts to its onboard menu, flying the doughnuts into destinations like Northern Ireland that do not currently have Krispy Kreme outlets.

But that could all be about to chance…

Recently Krispy Kreme confirmed it is currently scouting locations for its first Irish store.

And although they want their first Irish Hotlight store to be in and around Dublin, they are also looking for 25-30 sites across the UK for new shops, kiosks and box stores.

The company would not confirm whether they were actively looking at sites in Northern Ireland but said they were excited to “spread the joy of Krispy Kreme across the Irish sea”.

Judith Denby, Chief Marketing Officer at Krispy Kreme, said: “We are currently actively scouting a number of locations to open our first Irish Hotlight store.

“Although nothing is confirmed at this stage, we’re very excited to spread the joy of Krispy Kreme across the Irish sea in the near future – so watch this space!”

Demand is high in Northern Ireland for a Krispy Kreme store to be opened and at the start of this year an online campaign was started to get a Krispy Kreme store in Belfast gained hundreds of supporters.

The fan of the American donut chain started the group on Facebook in a bid to get the company to open its first Northern Irish store.

Currently there are no Krispy Kreme outlets in Northern Ireland, or the Republic. The company also sells its products in certain retail outlets in store cabinets in other parts of the UK.