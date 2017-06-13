Krispy Kreme is HIRING in Northern Ireland

Our favourite melt-in-the-mouth doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is coming to Northern Ireland.

After much speculation the well-known coffee and doughnut brand is now seeking staff here.

Job advert for Krispy Kreme

An advertisement - which only specified that they are seeking staff in the north Down area - is seeking a shift leader and 'team member' role.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme said they are always looking to expand Krispy Kreme and "are hoping to open in Ireland soon".

She added: “We are currently actively scouting a number of locations to open our first Irish store. Although nothing is confirmed at this stage, we’re very excited to spread the joy of Krispy Kreme across the Irish sea in the near future - so watch this space!”

This will be the latest US chain to look towards Northern Ireland.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, the fastest growing restaurant business in the US, arrived at Victoria Square in Belfast at the end of 2015.