Krispy Kreme - we are not hiring in north Down

Our favourite melt-in-the-mouth doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is coming - but not to north Down.

An advertisement - which specified that they are seeking staff in the north Down area - "was not correct".

Job advert for Krispy Kreme

"Last week, a job located in the North Down area was advertised," a spokeswoman for Krispy Kreme said. "This advert was incorrect and the job was in fact for a new store in England. This has since been corrected, apologies for the misinformation."

She added: "Do‘nought fear though, we are actively scouting a number of locations to open our first Irish store.

"The specifics are not confirmed at this stage, but we’re very excited to spread the joy of Krispy Kreme across the Irish sea next year – so watch this space!”

On Tuesday a spokeswoman for Krispy Kreme said they are always looking to expand Krispy Kreme and "are hoping to open in Ireland soon".

This will be the latest US chain to look towards Northern Ireland.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, the fastest growing restaurant business in the US, arrived at Victoria Square in Belfast at the end of 2015.