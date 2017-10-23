‘Lack of awarness’ over minibus licence changes

Thousands of people who drive a minibus in Northern Ireland could be unaware of the impact new licensing proposals could have, a community transport organiser has warned.

Tina McMillan of Lagan Valley Rural Transport (LVRT) fears the changes could decimate many after-school and youth activities as well as church and community work initiatives.

A public meeting of community transport providers and service users is being held in the Lisburn Civic Centre on Tuesday at 10.30am, amid fears the changes could be signed off by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) permanent secretary Peter May in the absence of a Stormont minister.

It is understood that for eight years officials in the department have been keen to change the way that driver licensing and operator licensing works for minibuses but that this has consistently been resisted by ministers.

A public consultation is ongoing, and last week a DfI spokesman said the implications of a legal challenge against the current arrangements – which allow a volunteer with a car driving licence to drive a minibus – should be known by the end of the month.

However, some transport providers believe a lack of public awareness means new regulations could be imposed before volunteer-reliant organisations have had time to put drivers through the appropriate test.

Ms McMillan said many community groups will not be able to afford the cost of having their volunteers acquire the necessary D1 category licence.

“After-school activities, Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, football teams, churches, it affects everybody,” she said.

“The consultation is aimed at operators – the general public really don’t know. We can no longer get drivers, we can’t afford to put them through the test.”

Ms McMillan added: “This isn’t impacting on the rest of the UK. People in England can carry on as normal, but you can’t do that in Northern Ireland. To me, that is ridiculous.

“Lots of groups are going out delivering a service in their community for their community. It will all be taken away from them”.

Commenting on Tuesday’s meeting in Lisburn, she said: “It is a campaign event where all the rural partnerships, along with Disability Action and Bridge Accessible Transport, decided to have an event, to bring the customers down to the centre, and let them have their voice, and to say what it would mean to them if their services were taken away.”

A DfI spokesman said: “Since the consultation exercise issued the department has been working with those likely to be impacted to ensure they meet the requirements of the current legislation. However, the department has since received a legal challenge against the current arrangements and plans to clarify the legal position at the end of the month.

“The department is now engaging widely with those affected and with other interested organisations including the Equality Commission, about the delivery of key services.”

Anyone wishing to attend Tuesday’s meeting is asked to register their interest by calling LVRT on 028 9262 2030.