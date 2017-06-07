Laganside Magistrates' courts relocate in precaution over suspected lice infestation

Two of the Magistrates’ courts scheduled to sit in Laganside Court Complex tomorrow are to be relocated to Antrim Courthouse to facilitate a deep clean of the custody suite.

A statement from Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service said the move is a precautionary measure following the report of a suspected lice infestation at Musgrave Street PSNI custody suite.

Antrim Courtroom 2 will host Belfast Magistrates’ Court overnight remands and charge sheets and courtroom 3 will take Belfast Magistrates’ Court summons matters.

The videolink and Belfast Magistrates’ Court contests where the defendant is on bail will proceed in Court 7 Laganside Courts.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court contests where the defendant is in custody will be heard in Antrim.

Belfast Crown Courts will sit in Courts 1, 13 and 15 Laganside Courts.

Musgrave PSNI station reopened today after a suspected lice infestation forced the closure of part of the Belfast police station.

This morning a PSNI spokesman said: “Musgrave custody suite is now fully operational again after part of it was closed earlier in the week due to a deep clean taking place.”

The PSNI’s “serious crime suite” is the largest in Northern Ireland with 50 holding cells, but only 30 were in operation on Tuesday.

Police then said they were working with their own health-and-safety branch to identify the cause of the problem.