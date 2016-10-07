Lap of Legends: Carl Frampton, Gary Lightbody and James Nesbitt set wow Windsor crowd

It promises to be a memorable occasion at Windsor Park on Saturday night as the new-look stadium is officially opened.

And as part of the build-up to the World Cup Qualifier against San Marino, the Irish FA has organised a special treat for fans with the Lap of Legends.

Boxer Carl Frampton, actor Jimmy Nesbitt and Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody will be joined by fans. And following the lap, the stadium will be opened by two very special guests.

Check out our interactive gallery of some of the famous faces who will be at the match.

